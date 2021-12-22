CLEMSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Clemson University will hold a parade in January to celebrate the men's soccer team third National Championship win.
The parade is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. on January 15 at Sikes Hall and travel along Highway 93, concluding at Historic Riggs Field.
Clemson Athletics will also hold a ceremony during halftime of the men's basketball game against Boston College in Littlejohn Coliseum. The soccer team defeated No. 2 Washington in the championship game on Dec. 12 2-0.
Students and fans are encouraged to gather on Bowman Field and line the streets of the parade route.
The basketball game starts at 6:30 p.m.
