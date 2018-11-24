COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) — The University of South Carolina and Clemson University wrapped up their 34th annual American Red Cross blood drive Friday, Nov. 16, resulting in a win for Clemson University.
The 2018 Carolina-Clemson Blood Drive took place on both campuses Nov. 12 to 16 with students, staff, faculty and fans showing support for their favorite team by donating blood with the Red Cross.
This year’s event resulted in 4,684 donors presenting to give blood. Carolina supporters totaled 1,956, or 7 percent of the undergraduate population, while Clemson supporters totaled 2,728, or 14 percent of the undergraduate population.
The Carolina-Clemson Blood Drive is held annually the week before the Carolina-Clemson football game. The drive comes at the start of the holiday season when blood donations typically decrease.
Over the past three decades of competition, the universities have collected nearly 120,000 pints of blood.
