Blood connection sweeps

Many donate blood at local blood drives or at a Blood Connection blood mobile, but they don't know what happens after they donate.

 FOX Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) — The University of South Carolina and Clemson University wrapped up their 34th annual American Red Cross blood drive Friday, Nov. 16, resulting in a win for Clemson University.

 The 2018 Carolina-Clemson Blood Drive took place on both campuses Nov. 12 to 16 with students, staff, faculty and fans showing support for their favorite team by donating blood with the Red Cross. 

 This year’s event resulted in 4,684 donors presenting to give blood. Carolina supporters totaled 1,956, or 7 percent of the undergraduate population, while Clemson supporters totaled 2,728, or 14 percent of the undergraduate population.  

 The Carolina-Clemson Blood Drive is held annually the week before the Carolina-Clemson football game. The drive comes at the start of the holiday season when blood donations typically decrease.

Over the past three decades of competition, the universities have collected nearly 120,000 pints of blood. 

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

multimedia producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.