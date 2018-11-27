Greenville, S.C (FOX Carolina) -- A Greenville woman has died from injuries sustained from a motor vehicle collision, that took place on Tuesday, officials released. The woman was identified by Greenville County Coroner's office as Marian Blackwell, 77, of Greenville, SC.
While making a left turn onto Duncan Chapel Road, she pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle that was traveling east bound, the Coroner reports. A collision occurred and both vehicles went of the side of the roadway, the victim's vehicle struck a large tree before coming to rest.
The Duncan Chapel Fire Department responded along with Greenville County EMS. The victim was pronounced dead on scene, the Coroner reports.
The accident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Greenville County Coroner's Office.
