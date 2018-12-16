Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina -- Emergency officials have responded to a fatal crash in Spartanburg County, that took place outside of a Planet Fitness and a Fresh Market. The call came in around 9 a.m. the coroner says. There is one fatality as a result of the crash.
The Spartanburg County Coroner confirmed that he is responding to the scene along E. Main Street.
On scene sources say that a vehicle is flipped on it's top in front of the shopping complex. E. Main Street was blocked off as of 11:20 a.m. and traffic was being detoured.
Stay with FOX Carolina as the investigation unfolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.