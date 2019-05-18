MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Country music star Travis Tritt was involved in a fatal car accident just before 3 AM Saturday morning, TMZ reports.
The country star was on his tour bus on a South Carolina highway when he says a Jeep, going the wrong way, hit a pickup truck in front of his vehicle, killing 2, the driver of the jeep and the passenger in the truck that was struck.
His tour bus was sideswiped by one of the vehicles but only sustained minor damage.
No one on the bus was injured.
Travis said over Twitter, "I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m literally shaken by what I witnessed. God bless those who died and their families. Two human beings died tonight for no reason other than stupidity. I’m saddened beyond belief!"
It's unclear why the Jeep was going the wrong way, but Travis stated, "I’m told that two people were killed in tonight’s accident as the the result of someone who was obviously driving drunk or impaired. Just a sober reminder to everyone to never drive if you’ve been drinking or impaired in any way. Uber or Lyft is just a phone call away."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.