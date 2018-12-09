Greenville, Co. (FOX Carolina)-- After winter storm Diego, many areas are experiencing power outages from ice damage.
The City of Greenville released tonight to media, that crews are currently working to repair downed power lines and trees in the following locations.
Please avoid these closed streets and intersections:
- Lowndes Hill
- North Main St.
- Isabell Lane
- Isabell Court
- McDaniel at Crescent
- Alameda St.
- Clark St.
- Converse St.
- Azalea Court.
Stay with FOX Carolina for all your city updates and storm watches.
