Greer, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a theft call on Saturday, around 4 am, Deputies report.
Deputies reported an unknown man walked behind the counter of a Quiktrip along Highway 101 and took 30 cartons of cigarettes, says deputies. 15 cartons of Newport 100's cigarettes, valued at 983.88 15 cartons of Marlboro Gold cigarettes valued at 907.95
The combined value of the stolen cartons is $1,891.83.
The suspect is still being investigated, stay with FOX Carolina for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.