South Carolina (Fox Carolina) -- Two individuals are facing indecent exposure charges after having sex in an Aiken County park. deputies say.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, December 17 deputies responded to a complaint of the couple acting suspicious at Generations Park, along Columbia Highway.
A woman told deputies that she was the park with her family when she saw Paula Jean Krause and Michael Bentley acting strange, according to media outlets. She then saw Krause fully unclothe herself and hop onto Michael's lap, in a parked truck, the report states.
The woman said the couple started having sex in the truck, deputies said.
At the jail, Krause told deputies she was supposed to pick up her son from school, the report states. The deputy wrote that Krause could not provide “a reasonable excuse to why she was engaging in indecent acts instead of picking up her son.”
The boy’s father told deputies he picked up their child from school.
Krause and Bentley are each charged with indecent exposure, according to Aiken County online court records. The misdemeanor charge carries up to three years in prison.
