FOX Carolina at Anderson Xmas Parade

The rain is gone and it's a beautiful day for Anderson's Christmas Parade! The FOX Carolina crew and float were among those participating! 

Duncan, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Duncan-Lyman-Wellford community parade has been cancelled, Duncan Police Department reports to media. 

The reasoning, is that this is the second time being rescheduled, and it will not be rescheduled again, officials report to us. 

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

multimedia producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.