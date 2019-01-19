Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- American Red Cross disaster trained volunteers are assisting multiple families whose homes, located on Townes Street, were damaged by a fire early this morning.
Details are limited at this time. The Greenville Fire Department responded to the blaze, Red Cross confirmed.
The Red Cross is helping a total of four adults by providing financial assistance for food,clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we update with breaking details.
