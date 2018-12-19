INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) -- As troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to work to identify a suspect in a hit and run crash in Inman, the victim's family said she will have a long road to recovery.
Troopers said the victim was walking along New Cut Road on December 14 when she was struck by a vehicle near Old Settle Road in Inman.
Troopers said the vehicle fled the scene. They don't yet have a description but said the vehicle may have damage toward the right front and passenger side.
Family members identified the victim as Dena Sneed. Her daughter, Samantha Lee, said Sneed was moved out of the ICU on Wednesday as she continues to recover from a shattered pelvis and other injuries.
Lee said Sneed will have a long recovery and therapy process, and doctors expect she will more than likely suffer from a limp for the rest of her life.
If you have any information on the collision or the vehicle of interest, contact the SC Highway Patrol at 864-241-10000 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
