Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A student led holiday festival is returning to Converse campus. On Thursday, Nov. 29th in Twichell Auditorium, a Festival of Lessons & Carols will be held at 7:30 p.m, the university announced.
The event is open to the public and admission is free. Luminaries will also decorate the front campus grounds on the night of the service.
Purchased by members of the Converse community in memory or in honor of loved ones and friends, proceeds from the luminaries benefit the Converse Student Benevolence Fund.
The Festival of Lessons and Carols has become a favorite tradition for those at Converse as well as in the community. The Converse Chorale, Spartanburg Festival Chorus, Converse Wind Ensemble, and soloists will perform and lead the congregation in singing carols and hymns between verses of the Christmas story, which will be read by Converse students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.