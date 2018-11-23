Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- As Friday Night Blitz season comes to a close in the Week 2 of the high school playoffs, many teams face off in nasty weather this weekend.
Game of the week: Dorman takes on T.L. Hanna
Check out the player of the week: Dre Williams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.