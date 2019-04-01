SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX CAROLINA) -- Following the recent events of a fifth grader's untimely death, her father spoke to the press almost a week later, demanding answers.
Ten-year-old Raniya Wright died Wednesday, two days after suffering injuries when a fight broke out in her a classroom at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro, South Carolina, about an hour's drive west of Charleston.
Authorities have not released details of her injuries or specified how they were sustained.
The funeral for 10-year-old Raniya Wright will take place at noon on Wednesday, April 3rd, at the Saints Center Ministries, 106 Colson Street.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we continue coverage.
MORE NEWS
Rutherford County sheriff: Person shot outside suspect's residence; suspect on the run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.