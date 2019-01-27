Cherokee, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says a Gaffney man injured in a house fire last week has died.

Fowler said Danny M. Roberts, 47, of 217 Marion Avenue was pronounced brain dead at 1:49 p.m. Sunday by physicians at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.

“Roberts had been hospitalized since being rescued from his second story bedroom of his burning home by Gaffney Fire Department personnel just after 2 a.m. on January 22. Roberts was first taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and then later airlifted to the Augusta burns center,” Fowler said.

Tuesday morning, shortly after 2 a.m., crews with the City of Gaffney Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire.

Fowler said Roberts died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire in which no foul play is suspected. Fowler has ruled the death accidental.