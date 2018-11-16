Greenville, SC (Fox Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking any information the public may have on a string of armed robberies that happened on November 11.
The suspects robbed three different locations with firearms demanding cash before fleeing with the amount stored in a black pillow case, deputies say.
The robberies occurred at the 7-Eleven along Wade Hampton boulevard, Spinx gas station along Haywood road, and the Little Caesars, located on Old Spartanburg road.
Investigators ask anyone with information, to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
