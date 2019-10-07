A South Carolina firefighter died after he was hit by a semi-truck while helping the victim of a car crash.
Lexington County Fire Service engineer Paul Quattlebaum and a partner were headed to a medical call Friday afternoon when they saw a collision scene. When they stopped to help, a semi hit Quattlebaum.
He received medical care at the scene, and was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
"When you lose someone like an emergency responder, it's tough on everyone." Harrison Cahill of Lexington County Fire told CNN affiliate WACH. "His loss is felt greatly throughout the Lexington County Fire Service community as well as the emergency services here in Lexington County, including 911 and EMS."
Quattlebaum was a 22-year-veteran of the Fire Service and served as a US Marine prior to that.
"Paul faithfully served the residents and visitors of Lexington County throughout his career," fire chief Mark Davis said.
On Monday, October 7, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered all flags on state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on October 8 to celebrate Quattlebaum's life.
Gov. McMaster orders that the flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, to celebrate the life of Fire Engineer Paul Quattlebaum of the Lexington County Fire Service, who died in the line of duty. (1/2)— SC Governor Press (@scgovernorpress) October 7, 2019
Last year, 82 firefighters died while on duty, the Federal Emergency Management Agency reported. It includes firefighters who died from medical issues and during training activities.
