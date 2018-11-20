Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Several grass fires near I-85 are being worked by the Greenville City Fire Department, the Greenville Police Department released.
The grass fires are near the Gateway Project at I-85 and I-385, officials report. Drivers can expect traffic delays around this area until they can be fully contained and put out.
Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.