Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville is flexing its food scene this holiday season with a gingerbread competition, contest officials announce.
It reportedly started as a fun idea but quickly became a real competition among a Greenville restaurant group. The Table 301 restaurant group challenged their restaurants to each create their own gingerbread masterpiece.
All of the entries are on display at Table 301 Catering & Kitchen on E. Court Street.
The restaurant group is inviting the public to come check out the gingerbread houses during their business hours for what they call their 'AMAZING submissions'.
Table 301 hopes it will evolve next year into a fundraiser for charity and possible city wide competition. The public will have a chance to vote for their favorites, restaurant group sources say.
