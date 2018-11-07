Greenville County, S.C (Fox Carolina) --
Greenwood officials confirmed the finding of another West Nile carrying bird in the area.
The bird which died from the virus was found near the 5500 block on Hwy 25 North, in Hodges, S.C.
Weather permitting authorities will be fogging for mosquitoes, who carry the virus, on Nov. 8th. The fogging is scheduled to take place from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m in the area, officials say.
