Greer, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Greer man struck luck with a lottery ticket he purchased from an upstate Spinx gas station, the SC Education Lottery reported to media on Wednesday.
David Bruce says he was sitting down at his kitchen table to scratch a ticket, when he saw what looked like a $125,000 win. To be sure, he picked the ticket up off the table and walked over to a nearby window to take a closer look.
Then the six digit prize came into focus. Bruce told lottery officials he was "in shock. Then became relieved."
The first thing that came to Bruce's mind: "I am paying off my house" he said.
The Spinx gas station who sold the claimed winning ticket will also receive a portion of winnings. The store in Greer will receive a commission of $1,250.
One top prize of $125,000 remains in the $5 Bonus 7 game. The odds of winning it are 1 in 660,000.
