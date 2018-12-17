Cherokee, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- When Maj. Richard Turner hits the street, he's prepared to see just about anything.
"We've seen some break-ins, some car break-ins, some burglaries," Turner said.
He's a member of the Grinch Patrol, which is a group of deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. They roll through neighborhoods so homeowners won't become victims of Christmas crooks.
"It's been a really good thing. The deputies really get behind it," Turner said.
They look for open garage doors, TV boxes near trash cans and unlocked trailers.
"We have a trailer that's pretty accessible," Turner said as he turned into a driveway of someone's home.
He wanted to warn the owner, but didn't get an answer. So, he explained why this could be a problem.
"Within a matter of seconds they could have this loaded up and ready to go," Turner said."We want to make things as hard as possible for those who are trying to steal something."
As he made his rounds he also saw a package on a front porch.
"That's why we're here, that's our job," he told a neighbor.
He met a man who lives in the community and told him about the Grinch Patrol.
"Give us a call, we'll come out and check on it," he told him.
Now, neighbors are watching and the Grinch Patrol is too.
