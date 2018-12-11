Greer, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Spartanburg Airport released to media the newest food and beverage option, a nationally recognized wine bar in the spring of 2019.
The wine, beer, and gourmet food will be served in a modern wine country setting, where guests can relax between flights. The restaurant is called Vino Volo, and GSP airport will be the first to have its Vino Volo MarketBar, the airport officials say.
“We are looking forward to giving our customers an opportunity to experience Vino Volo and to have another choice for high-quality food and beverage at GSP,” said Dave Edwards, GSP’s president and CEO.
Vino Volo was founded in 2004 and it has 44 company stores in 34 airports across the United States and Canada.
“Vino Volo is extremely excited to bring our new concept MarketBar to Greenville Spartanburg International Airport,” said Marco Di Bernardo, Vino Volo’s vice president of development.
“GSP is the gateway to a burgeoning food and wine-savvy region and we intend to represent the best locally-inspired products and food menu items. We can't think of a better airport partner to work with to launch our new brand in 2019.”
Vino Volo MarketBar will be in GSP’s Grand Hall with other restaurants. It will occupy an 824-square-foot space. Wines will be sold by the glass and the bottle. Events will also be held with winemakers.
“We are not only excited to add another option for our passengers, but we are proud to work with another company that’s well regarded in the airport food and beverage industry,” said Scott Carr, GSP’s vice president for commercial business and communications.
