Greenville, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- As Americans observe Veterans Day, some are focusing on a group of World War I veterans that never got their time in the spotlight. Many people have never even heard of the Harlem Hellfighters, a courageous African American regiment that trained for combat at Camp Wadsworth in Spartanburg.
A program Monday night at the Hughes Main Library in Downtown Greenville will educate people about the Harlem Hellfighters. The event which runs from 6:30 to 8:00pm, is to recognize the centennial of the end of World War I, discuss how it impacted the Upstate and the contributions local African Americans made in bringing the war to a close.
“Greenville and Spartanburg really became modern cities as a result of WWI,” says Dr. Courtney Tollison-Hartness, assistant professor of history at Furman University. She adds, “Because it occurred in midst of Jim Crowe segregation era, African American soldiers’ contributions were not recognized to the extent they would have been had this war occurred in an environment free of that kind of racial discrimination.
Dr Tollison-Harness says one local example of an African American soldier who went unrecognized for too long is Cpl. Freddie Stowers of Anderson County.
He was the first African American from World War I or World War II to receive a medal of honor. It was awarded posthumously in 1991 in a ceremony at the White house conducted by President George Bush. The medal is on display at the Anderson County Museum.
Dr. Tollison-Hartness says there are no pictures of Stowers on record. But there’s an elementary school named for Stowers in Fort Benning, Georgia and a statue in his hometown of Sandy Spings, SC.
