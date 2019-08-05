SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- A inmate was killed Monday following a fight at a prison in Columbia, the South Carolina Department of Corrections (DOC) tweeted.
The death was the result of an “inmate on inmate altercation,” DOC officials said.
The fight took place Monday afternoon at Broad River Correctional Institution, according to the tweet.
SLED is now investigating it as a homicide.
MORE NEWS
A former coal tycoon donated over $1 million to coal miners whose employer declared bankruptcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.