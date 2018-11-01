Spartanburg, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is currently investigating a recent case of measles in the upstate, coming from Spartanburg county. Officials are now trying to prevent any future spread of the disease.
DHEC is responding by offering a measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine clinic that will be provided by no cost on November 2nd. The location of the clinic is Inman WIC Clinic located at 6 S.Howard St, Inman, SC. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
No appointments are necessary, and vaccines are free. Children under the age of 16 will need to bring a parent or guardian.
Measles is especially dangerous for children, and children are recommended to get two doses of the vaccine. Once as early as a year, the second dose around four to six years of age.
"Increasing coverage of the MMR vaccine is the most important measure to prevent future measles cases, about 93 percent of people vaccinated with one dose have permanent protection and about 97 percent get protection after two doses of MMR vaccine." Said Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC's state epidemiologist.
