LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A coroner's office in South Carolina is holding its first public memorial service for people who died but their bodies weren't claimed by family or friends or could not afford a burial.
The Lexington County Coroner's Office will honor 25 people at its indigent burial service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Lexington County Cemetery.
Officials planned to hold the first service of its kind in 2020 for 43 people, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the office to hold the ceremony in private.
The Coroner's Office says Tuesday's ceremony is open to anyone who wants to extend compassion to the indigent.
