Columbia, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- More than 600 jobs are coming to Berkeley County, the Governor's office released to media on Tuesday.
W International is a full service manufacturer of large, complex, welded metal fabrications, who announced new product operations in Berkeley County. The company's $35.2 million capital investment is projected to create more than 600 new jobs.
Headquartered in Madison Heights, Mich., W International serves the aerospace, defense, energy and marine industries. Within the defense sector, in addition to combat vehicles, the company supports U.S. Navy platforms, such as submarines, aircraft carriers and frigates.
The company’s highly-trained staff also supports requirements associated with a diverse range of materials, including ballistic armor, aluminum, titanium and other high-strength steels.
Located at the Bushy Park Industrial Complex, W International’s new, 451,000-square-foot facility will provide manufacturing, custom fabrication, project management, tooling and engineering services to clients in the aerospace, defense, automotive, energy and commercial business industries. Hiring for the new positions is projected to begin in January 2019, and interested applicants can visit the company’s careers page online.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits, as well as a $2 million Set Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with the costs of the project.
