COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp has shuffled his coaching staff for the 2020 season and added Joe Cox as the Gamecocks' tight ends coach, the university announced Thursday.
Cox spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach at Colorado State University.
Bobby Bentley, who has spent the past four seasons as an offensive assistant coach, will transition to the quarterbacks room, where he will assist offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo.
Kyle Krantz will also return to his role as a defensive analyst, a title he held from 2016-17, before working as the Nickels/SAM linebackers coach/special teams assistant for the past two seasons, in order to make a spot for Cox in an on-field position
"I'm excited to add Joe to our staff," said Coach Muschamp in a news release. "He has a long relationship with Coach Bobo, who speaks very highly of him, and did a great job with the tight ends and wide receivers at Colorado State. Bobby will be able to bring his experience and expertise to assist with the quarterbacks, allowing Coach Bobo the luxury of being able to move around more during practice to observe the entire offense," continued Coach Muschamp. "Kyle has done a fantastic job for us, but in order to make this work for our offense, we needed to open up an on-field spot for Joe to come aboard."
The Gamecocks said Cox helped propel Colorado State's offense to some of the most productive seasons in school history during his time on the coaching staff.
"I appreciate Coach Muschamp giving me this opportunity and I'm excited about continuing to work with Coach Bobo," said Cox in the news release. "We have a long history together - first at Georgia, then at Colorado State. I'm also looking forward to getting back to the South and the places where I'm most comfortable. I am anxious to get started working with this staff, the group I have this spring, and adding more quality players to the tight ends room."
