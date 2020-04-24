COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp on Friday announced Des Kitchings as the running backs coach for the Gamecocks. Additionally, Bobby Bentley will return to coach the tight ends, while Joe Cox will mentor the Gamecock wide receivers in 2020.
"We're excited to add Des to the staff," said Muschamp in a news release. "I was impressed by him in the interview process, with his history with running back play and with his ties in the state of North Carolina, which should be a huge asset in recruiting. He was endorsed by everyone he has worked with and we are fortunate to bring him back to his home state."
Kitchings is a native a Wagener, SC. He has spent the past eight seasons coaching the running backs at North Carolina State.
MORE NEWS - Perks approved to move Carolina Panthers practice HQ to SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.