Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A mysterious billboard has appeared on Interstate 26, near Wellford, S.C.
The billboard reads:
Dear Bunny,
I would let go of everything if it means I get to hold you for the rest of my life.
Love, Bunny.
Our crews are curious over who Bunny is, and how this story happened. If you have any information on Bunny, contact FOX Carolina.
