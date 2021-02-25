AP213192895250.jpg

Lamont Evans (AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s men’s basketball program has been placed on probation for two years for former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepting $9,100 in bribes from a sports agent. The case was part of the college basketball corruption trial, in which Evans pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy. The NCAA accepted South Carolina's self-imposed penalties, which include a reduction in unofficial visits from prospects and a six-week ban in telephone recruiting. Gamecocks coach Frank Martin was not named in the original NCAA investigation. Evans spent four seasons at South Carolina before leaving for Oklahoma State after the 2015-2016 season.

