SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Partners for Pacolet Rivers is teaming up with the Spartanburg Area Conservancy (SPACE) and Milliken & Company to host a conservation project on Thursday.
Officials say that the event will involve planting hardwood tree saplings in locations near Sandy Ford Rd. in Chesnee, where soil erosion and run-off are concerns for the nearby Lake Blalock reservoir. This event will also launch Partners for Pacolet Rivers' community presence and advocacy.
According to officials, the event will take place from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 22. The group will convene at Lake Blalock Park, located at 1925 Sandy Ford Road, in Chesnee. Seed packets will also be available to the first 100 visitors to the event.
This event goes along with the State of South Carolina’s “PowerPlant” initiative to plant 3 million trees across the state on Earth Day. In addition to the event, schools in multiple districts will receive seed packets from the PowerPlant initiative and SPACE to use for educational activities.
Partners for Pacolet Rivers member and Driving Water Treatment Manager for Spartanburg Water, Ken Tuck, said in a press release, “Trees provide multiple benefits to our watershed. They help prevent soil erosion and filter nutrients before they enter our drinking water – both essential benefits to protecting and sustaining the health of our watershed and drinking water.”
To learn more about the event, please visit Earth Day Tree Planting.
