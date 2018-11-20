Newberry, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an accident on Hwy 76, which ended in the death of a pedestrian, when he was fatally hit by a car on Nov. 19, Newberry Police Department reports.
Newberry County Coroner's Office, Newberry Police Department, and South Carolina Highway Patrol are currently investigating.
On Monday night, NPD and NCSO responded to a call of a pedestrian that was struck by a moving vehicle on Wilson Road near the Country Peddler. The call came just after 8 p.m, when the pedestrian stepped into the lane of traffic.
The coroner identified the pedestrian as 68 year old Yogeshbhai Patel of Newberry. After an autopsy, it was concluded that Mr. Patel died of blunt force trauma and the manner was determined to be an accident.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for more details.
