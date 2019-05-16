Columbia, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrant today for Claude Jackson Ellis II, a former correctional officer at Kershaw Correctional Institution.
Ellis, 36, of Lancaster, is charged with assault and battery in the third degree stemming from an incident with an inmate Jan. 7,
2019. Ellis worked at Kershaw CI from Aug. 3, 2015-Jan. 9, 2019.
The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.