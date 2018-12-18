Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Tis' the season to make frail and home bound seniors smile, Mobile Meals of Spartanburg says.
On Wednesday, December 19, volunteers arrived to pick up meals to deliver to meal recipients, they will deliver Christmas Bags too. Mobile Meals volunteers will be greeted by a very kind Santa Clause as they fill their carts and load their vehicles from 9:30- until 10:30 AM.
Volunteers throughout Spartanburg have filled the beautiful, handmade Christmas bags with necessities and surprises for Mobile Meals’ recipients.
It has been churches, businesses, and many individuals who filled the Christmas bags with various items, i.e., combs, brushes, lotion, shampoo, socks, pens and pencils, writing pads and peppermint candy.
“The community is amazing! For example, Tindall Concrete’s wonderful employees fill 100 bags for the meal recipients. Many gracious people like Tindall’s employees have filled bags to reach our goal of 1100” said Jayne McQueen the President and CEO of Mobile Meals.
The Christmas Card project is coordinated by Paula Jakubchak, a Mobile Meals staff member who made sure each recipient receives a Christmas bag.
These lovely Christmas bag assembled by the community may be the only gift some recipients will receive. Often they are alone during the holidays and sometimes no family at all. The Christmas bags bring the sweetest smiles and tremendous joy to 1100 homebound seniors tomorrow.
