Greenville, SC (Fox Carolina) -- City of Greenville officials are working to clear the flood debris from the area near the Greenville Zoo, they say.
The playgrounds and shelters 29 & 30 near the Zoo entrance, are now open, city officials report.
There is still flood debris in some parts including shelters, sidewalks, park equipment in Cleveland park that needs to be cleaned.
As a result, city officials ask the public to avoid using play and fitness equipment in other areas of the park until they can be taken care of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.