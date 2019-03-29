NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Newberry Police Department and City of Newberry staff are asking anyone with any information on recent vandalism to Wise Street Park, 2420 Holloway Street, to please come forward.
On Wednesday, March 27, at approximately 7:05 p.m., officers with the Newberry Police Department responded to 2420 Holloway Street in reference to an active fire on the playground.
Once on scene, officers observed one of the slides on the playground was on fire.
Officers spoke with several people on scene who could only provide limited information on the incident.
Police Chief Roy McClurkin said the slide sustained substantial damage causing the park’s playground to be closed indefinitely as it has created a safety concern for the community.
“Closing the playground will cause a burden on children in the area not having a place to play and getting to use a valuable neighborhood resource,” McClurkin said.
City Manager Matt DeWitt said at the end of the day, it takes the community coming together on a united front to solve issues that affect their community. The city is committed to replacing the damaged slide. However, the replacement will take time as it is a rather large and unexpected expense, DeWitt said.
Investigators are working to solve this case, McClurkin said, but are having problems with people providing information that will help them solve it.
“We don’t believe the person that has committed this crime understands the gravity of their actions,” he said. “We are asking anyone within the community who has information that can help in identifying the person who committed this act of vandalism to please contact the Newberry Police Department.”
All information and tips received will remain anonymous. The department can be reached at 803-321-1010.
