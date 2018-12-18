Greenwood, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenwood City Fire Department is responding to a fire near a Subway and Walmart near Bypass 25.
Witness' reported a loud explosion in the area, and after investigation it was found to be a propane canister had exploded. Fire officials that some people were camping, when the canister accidentally exploded.
No injuries are being reported. No significant spread to the fire, officials say. It is contained, they report to media.
Stay with FOX Carolina for all incoming details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.