Pendleton, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Spake Road, was damaged by a fire Friday night.
The Pendleton Fire Department responded to the blaze, Red Cross confirms.
Two adults and five children are being assisted by volunteers. Red Cross is providing the family financials assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials.
Details are limited at this, but stay with FOX Carolina for breaking information.
