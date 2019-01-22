Columbia, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – Attorney General Alan Wilson will speak as part of a news conference Wednesday at 1:00 to voice opposition to legalized marijuana, his office released to media.
He’ll be joined by the South Carolina Medical Association, state lawmakers, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Sheriff’s Association, county sheriffs, religious leaders, and other health care professionals.
During this press conference, South Carolina Medical Association President March E. Seabrook, MD will be joined by representatives from coalition partners to address marijuana legalization efforts in the South Carolina legislature.
The meeting will take place at the SC Statehouse, on the first floor lobby rotunda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.