Columbia, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Governor Henry McMaster ordered through a press release that the flags atop the State Capitol Building be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday, Dec 17, 2018.
This will be done in honor of former Lieutenant Governor William Brantley Harvey, Jr. and in recognition of his extraordinary service to the State of South Carolina.
