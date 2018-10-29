Greenville, S.C (Fox Carolina) -- If you are a fan of deer meat, you probably have heard of the toxoplasmosis, a miscroscopic parasite found in many meats, and common to South Carolina deer.
Since white tailed deer can be infected with the toxoplasmosis organism, there is a chance that humans can become infected if the meat is not properly handled. This is also true for domestic meats, such as beef and pork.
South Carolina Deparment of Natural Resources (SCDNR) wants sportsmen to minimize their risk of toxoplasmosis infection by knowing these guidelines:
1. Do not handle fresh carcasses or meat with wounds on your hands.
2. Freeze all meat before cooking because freezing tempreatures kills most of the parasites.
3. Cook venison thoroughly (160F).
Although toxoplasmosis normally does not cause illness in humans, women who are pregnant or are planning to become pregnancy should be particularly careful because the effect of toxoplasmosis to an unborn fetus can be severe.
Women planning pregnancy should advise by these steps:
1. Minimize contact with cats and their litter boxes.
2. Handle all meats carefully.
3. Freeze all red meat prior to cooking.
4. Minimize contact with dirt and soil prior to cooking.
According to the SCDNR officials, probably the greatest risk for human toxoplasmosis infection is the presence of cats in and around homes.
Members of the cat family are the only suitable definitive host for the parasite. Cats kill and eat wild rodents, which are also part of the parasite’s life cycle and shed the organism in their feces.
The bottom line is that toxoplasmosis is not just related to deer meat. Evidence suggests that the potential for contracting the disease from venison is probably the same as it is from domestic meats. Healthy people in general should not be overly concerned with the disease since there is a good chance they have already been exposed to it.
Precautionary measures are most important for high-risk individuals, such as pregnant women and people with some pre-existing condition that has compromised their immune system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.