Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking a suspect in a hit and run collision that happened last night.
A pedestrian was in the road away and was struck and seriously injured along New Cut Road, Troopers report to media.
The accident happened along New Cut Road near Old Settle Road in Inman, in Spartanburg County. The vehicle fled the scene so the description is unknown. The vehicle may have damage toward the right front and passenger side.
If you have any information on the collision or the vehicle of interest, contact the SC Highway Patrol at 864-241-10000 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
