Newberry, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) -- South Carolina authorities say a former jail guard is accused of having sex with a jail inmate 15 years ago.
A former detention center officer was arrested by agents of South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency, in connection with sexual misconduct with an inmate.
The officer, Rebecca Carol Adams, 41, was charged with 'First Degree Sexual Misconduct with an Inmate'.
A sworn statement from a SLED agent says a fellow inmate confirmed the sexual relationship. It notes that after the inmate was moved to another jail, Adams was on his visitors list. She was 25 when the misconduct took place.
The request for investigation was made by the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.
Adams is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
