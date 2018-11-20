Pickens, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- A Pickens county man has been arrested, agents of S.C. Law Enforcement Division announced Tuesday. The suspect was arrested in the town of Six Mile, S.C. in connection with conduct and actions against the Chief of the Central, S.C. Police Department.
The Central Police Department made the request for an investigation of him to SLED agents.
The Six Mile man was identified as Marc Matthew Justice, 44, and was charged with stalking and first degree harassment. The suspect was booked at the Pickens County Detention Center.
His case will be prosecuted by the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
