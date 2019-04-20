GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Thursday on a DUI charge, Capt. Kelley Hughes confirmed.

According to court records, Stephen McDowell has been charged with driving under the influence, less than 0.10.

SC Criminal Justice Academy records show that McDowell has been an active officer with the SC Department of Public Safety since May 17, 2008.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety confirmed in a statement Friday afternoon that McDowell was terminated on Thursday, April 18.

"The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has terminated S. B. McDowell, who was a trooper in Troop 3, Post B. The termination, effective April 18, 2019, was for Improper Conduct/Conduct Unbecoming a State Employee and Arrest by Greenville County Sheriff’s Department for driving under the influence and failure to stop for law enforcement. McDowell was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time of arrest. McDowell held the rank of Corporal and has been with the department since 2007."

MORE NEWS