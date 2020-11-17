COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina interim coach Mike Bobo understands his biggest job this week is lifting up Gamecock players reeling from the dismissal of Will Muschamp.
The Gamecocks will take on Missouri on Saturday, less than a week after Muschamp was fired as the head coach following the football team's third straight lopsided loss.
Bobo says he'll spend Monday talking to players rattled by the leadership change. Bobo was hired last December as South Carolina's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Athletic director Ray Tanner says he hopes to hire a full-time replacement by the start of the early signing period next month.
