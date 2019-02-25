COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A South Carolina man is being sentenced to nearly two years in prison for dog fighting and gun possession, the United States Attorney District of South Carolina released to media.
Tony Shuler, 47, of Columbia, was sentenced on Monday in federal court, officials say.
Agents searched Shuler's residence in April of 2018 and seized 13 pit bull-type dogs, $11,300 in cash, and dog fighting paraphernalia, including a treadmill, anabolic steroids and medications commonly used to treat wounds incurred during fights.
Agents also seized a loaded SAR 9mm pistol, two boxes of .22 caliber ammunition, a box of .45 caliber ammunition, and several shotgun shells.
Shuler, who has previously been convicted of numerous felony offenses including Assault and Battery with Intent to Kill, Burglary, and Aggravated Robbery, is prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Shuler’s attorney urged the judge to impose a probationary sentence. However, after hearing from both parties, United States District Judge Mary G.
Judge Lewis rejected Shuler’s request and, instead, sentenced him to 21 months in prison, to be followed by a year of supervised release. The Court ordered, as a condition of his supervised release, that Shuler be banned from owning or possessing any dog.
Shuler was also ordered to pay $10,465 in restitution, to cover costs associated with the care and disposition of the seized dogs.
Although dogfighting is a felony in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, it continues to occur in every part of the country and in every type of community. ASPCA experts estimate that there are tens of thousands of dog fighters across the country forcing hundreds of thousands of dogs to train, fight and suffer for the entertainment and profit of spectators as part of this brutal “blood sport”.
In the past nine years, the ASPCA has assisted with approximately 200 dog fighting cases in at least 24 states, and has impacted through rescue, consultations and investigations nearly 5,000 victims of dog fighting.
This case was investigated by the FBI’s CVGTF, which is comprised of law enforcement officers from the FBI, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Columbia Police Department (CPD), Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD), Lexington Police Department (LPD), and the South Carolina National Guard; the case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jane B. Taylor
