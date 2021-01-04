COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer announced Monday that Columbia native Justin Stepp will be the team's next wide receivers coach.
"I'm happy to welcome Justin back home," Beamer said in a news release. "He has accomplished so much as a recruiter and as a coach already in his career. I knew him before I got hired, but after numerous conversations with people across the country, it became clear he would be a fantastic addition to the staff."
Stepp has spent the past three seasons as the wide receivers coach at the University of Arkansas. During his time there, he had five players combine for six 400-yard seasons and 26 touchdowns.
Off the field, the football team said Stepp was named as one of the nation's Top-25 recruiters by Rivals. In Stepp's four recruiting classes in Fayetteville, officials said he brought in seven 4-stars recruits.
"I'm honored to be part of Coach Beamer's staff at South Carolina," said Stepp in the news release. "Obviously, it's a chance for me to get back home. I grew up going to Gamecock games and it will be a dream come true to be able to coach on the sidelines at Williams-Brice Stadium alongside Coach Beamer."
2021 SOUTH CAROLINA COACHING STAFF (As of Jan. 4, 2021)
Shane Beamer, Head Coach
Mike Bobo, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Will Friend, Offensive Line
Erik Kimrey, Tight Ends
Des Kitchings, Running Backs
Pete Lembo, Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator
Mike Peterson, Outside Linebackers
Tracy Rocker, Defensive Line
Justin Stepp, Wide Receivers
MORE NEWS - Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.